Protozoa, NPP Loyal Ladies Shake Suhum

A female volunteer group of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), the Loyal Ladies, over the weekend took over the Suhum Constituency in the Eastern Region, to showcase the achievements of the ruling party ahead of the upcoming general elections.

The female group, led by the Suhum NPP parliamentary candidate, Frank Aseidu Bekoe, aka Protozoa, clad in NPP colours stormed the main markets and the lorry station to meet and greet the traders and drivers.

The event, which was graced by the female group from other constituencies, was to mark the 8th anniversary of its establishment and also to embark on a walk to solidarise with their members who were allegedly attacked by thugs within the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) on October 11, 2016, at the Suhum Chief’s Palace while they were campaigning ahead of the 2016 general election.

The Suhum NPP parliamentary candidate, together with the NPP Loyal Ladies, after the walk also embarked on a house-to-house campaign.

Addressing the media, Mr. Asiedu Bekoe explained that the walk was aimed at reminding Ghanaians that never again should any woman be subjected to violence because of their political opinions and affiliations.

According to Protozoa, he would use his knowledge and resources to unite the people in the constituency and make the party more attractive ahead of the upcoming general elections.

He assured the people of Suhum that he was poised for victory, and urged them to support his victory train to enable him represent the constituency in 2025.

He further promised to join hands with traditional leaders, the clergy, Muslim leaders, and individuals in the constituency, to enhance development within the area.

Protozoa pleaded with the constituents to vote massively for him and the NPP for the continuation of the current government’s developmental agenda in the area.

He also described the Free Senior High School policy as a game changer that has helped to increase enrolment in schools, as well as promoted quality education.

According to him, Suhum has over the years benefited immensely from the President Akufo-Addo-led administration.

He noted that the current NPP administration has performed better than the National Democratic Congress (NDC) under John Mahama, Atta Mills and Jerry Rawlings, and thus called on Ghanaians to vote and retain the party in power to help secure more developmental initiatives for the constituency.

“The NPP has lived up to expectations, and I believe the best way Ghanaians can reward the current administration is just to retain it in power,” he stated.

BY Daniel Bampoe