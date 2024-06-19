WAPCo’s Gas Volumes Drop

The West African Gas Pipeline Company Limited (WAPCo) has revealed that it is currently experiencing a drop in gas volumes available for transportation.

The company explained that the challenge is due to ongoing maintenance works by one of its gas producers in Nigeria.

A statement issued by WAPCo noted, “One of the producers of the natural gas WAPCo transports from Nigeria has shut down its facility for a three-week maintenance.”

It continued, “This has resulted in a decrease of gas available for WAPCo to transport to customers in Togo, Benin and Ghana. The current situation is entirely out of WAPCo’s control.”

The statement indicated that WAPCo continues to transport gas from the Western Region of Ghana to Tema, and that it is expected that normalcy will return after the maintenance activities.

The West African Gas Pipeline Company Limited (WAPCo) owns and operates the West African Gas Pipeline (WAGP).

The pipeline is a regional infrastructure linking natural gas resources to customers with a growing demand for cleaner and more efficient energy in the West African sub-region, particularly, in Ghana.

The WAGP is a bi-directional pipeline system with gas supply from both east (Nigeria) and west (Ghana) of the pipeline system.

