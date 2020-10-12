Ursula Steps Up Ablekuma West Campaign

Ursula with her supporters after filing her nomination

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ablekuma West Constituency, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has promised to retain the seat for the NPP after officially filing her nomination forms to seek re-election in the December 7 polls.

Hundreds of party supporters within the constituency joined the MP on Thursday in a procession to the Electoral Commission (EC) office in the area singing, dancing and chanting her name as a sign of support for the MP when she submitted her forms with a GH¢ 10,000 banker’s draft as a filing fee.

Addressing the teeming party supporters after submitting her forms, the two-time lawmaker who also doubles as a Minister of Communications vowed to retain the seat for the NPP by beating the opposition NDC candidate with a huge margin.

According to Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful, the constituency under her leadership has seen remarkable infrastructural development; hence, the need for the constituents to vote for her and President Akufo-Addo for four more years to do more.

“Four more years for more infrastructure! Four more for more jobs, skills and training! Four more for more of everything that’s on the hearts of these people because they know me, they have trusted me, they have tried me and I have proven myself over the years,” she stated.

Enumerating some of her achievements, she said the constituency has seen “massive infrastructural uplifting” in the last three-and-half years, including a 25-kilometre asphalt road and still counting; the construction of the Western Link Road, which is expected to be completed by December; providing numerous scholarships to students in her constituency, as well as giving loans to over 5,000 owners of small and medium scale businesses.

“In addition to the Free SHS, we have been providing scholarships for tertiary students and our primary students. That’s always ongoing and the list is endless,” she said.

“Health infrastructure is being built in the constituency. Police stations are being constructed and a courthouse is being built. Even this assembly premises we are standing in today wasn’t here four years ago.

“It was Ursula Owusu-Ekuful who lobbied for us to have our municipal assembly and procured this premises for them and this is where we are today. There is no way we are going to work this hard and leave it to someone else to come and occupy,” the MP added.

By Nii Adjei Mensahfio