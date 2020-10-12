England To Launch 3-tier Lockdown Plan

England is expected to announce new coronavirus lockdown rules.

The restrictions are coming under a “three-tier” system.

Under the system, regions are to be classified as “medium,” “high” and “very high” alert.

When the system is introduced, the Liverpool City is to face the tightest of restrictions.

According to Liverpool City Major, Steve Rotheram, negotiations have already taken place overnight.

However, he said “no deal has been agreed yet.”

In the week ending October 6, 2020, some 600 cases per 100,000 people were recorded in Liverpool, with the average for England being a reported 74.

Talks are reportedly being held being local officials in England and Westminster.

By Melvin Tarlue