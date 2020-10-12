Absa Bank Congratulates PRESEC Legon

Officials of Absa Bank join student representatives of PRESEC Legon at the quiz

Absa Bank Ghana, a lead sponsor of the National Science & Maths Quiz (NSMQ), has congratulated the Presbyterian Boys’ School (PRESEC-Legon) for emerging the ultimate winners of this year’s competition.

PRESEC-Legon won with 36 points, beating Adisadel College and Opoku Ware School, who came second and third with 31 and 21 points respectively.

In a congratulatory message on her page, Abena Osei-Poku, Managing Director of Absa Bank Ghana, wished the champions a hearty congratulations for a very well-deserved win.

“It has been an exciting month filled with surprises! However, for the contestants this is a life changing experience that will shape their future,” she said.

The NSMQ, which is a Primetime Production, is sponsored by the GES in partnership with Absa Bank, with support from other organizations.

As a lead sponsor, Absa Bank supports key aspects of the competition including the Absa Money Zone, Sci-Tech Fair, Mentoring Session, Regional Championships and the Absa Excellence Awards among others.

This is PRESEC-Legon’s sixth time of becoming champions of the competition after winning the trophy in 1995, 2003, 2006, 2008 and 2009.

Instituted in 1993 by Primetime Limited, the NSMQ is designed to promote the study of science and mathematics among second cycle students.

A business desk report