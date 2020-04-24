Ursula Supports Constituents With Food Items

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

THE MEMBER of Parliament (MP) for Ablekuma West Constituency, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has once again offered unalloyed support to people in her constituency to confront the challenges brought about by the coronavirus outbreak.

She donated assorted food items to the various traditional authorities in the fishing communities in the constituency during a visit.

Among the donated items were bags of rice, cooking oil and other essentials meant for the distribution to the people of Gbegbe, Gbegbeyise, Mpoase, Mamponse, Opetekwei and Glefe where she toured.

Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful, who doubles as the Minister of Communications, had earlier made similar donations to the chiefs of the Tunga and Nasrawa communities for onward distribution to the people of the traditional areas.

The chiefs expressed gratitude to the MP for the special care shown to the constituents in this tough time and assured her that the food items would be distributed to the vulnerable people in the communities.

They entreated the MP to continuously keep in touch with the people as the nation fights the COVID-19 pandemic.

By Ernest Kofi Adu