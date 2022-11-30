Uruguay Is Our Next Target… Kudus Declares

The Black Stars in prayers after the win over South Korea .INSET: Mohammed Kudus

Black Stars’ current poster boy, Mohammed Kudus, has said in plain words that Luis Suarez’s Uruguay is now their target.

On Monday, Ghana managed a difficult 3-2 win over their South Korean counterparts at the Education City Stadium.

And after finishing as the game’s best player, Kudus dedicated the victory to the entire team, including those who did not kick a ball.

To the Ajax man, the focus is now on Uruguay, who they face this Friday in their last Group H game.

The nimble-footed playmaker responding to what accounted for the victory said after the difficult game, “…I think I will dedicate it to the entire team, including those who were on the bench; it was a collective win.”

He added, “We are approaching a game at a time, the focus is now on Uruguay. We are going to employ the same mentality, we are going to rest for a moment and get ready for the next game.”

Kudus recorded a brace, scoring in both halves, which secured Ghana’s first win in the competition in Doha, Qatar.

Ghana is placed second behind leaders Portugal on the Group H log with three points, with Uruguay and South Korea following with a point apiece.