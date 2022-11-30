Sanlam Launches ‘Family Love Plan’

Tawiah Ben Ahmed

Sanlam Group has launched a new Insurance policy aimed at addressing the challenges that restrict access to insurance and financial services in the country.

The ‘Family Love Plan’ includes burial repatriation; one week celebration; family income; first anniversary; double accident; and funeral cover benefits.

Speaking at the launch of the insurance product in Accra, the CEO of Sanlam, Tawiah Ben Ahmed, said extensive research by the company revealed the need for them to provide tailor made products for its customers who are faced with the problem of financing funeral expenses of family members.

He said the Family Love Plan will provide clients with a 10 per cent repatriation benefit, a 30 per cent one-week celebration benefit, and the 50 per cent first anniversary celebration benefit all of which are not deductible from the funeral cover amount selected.

He indicated that apart from other benefits, the full funeral cover amount selected as well as the double accident benefit will be paid in addition to all the other benefits.

He said, “Family Love Plan gives six (6) benefits under Inclusive Love package, twelve (12) benefits under Classic Love package and fourteen (14) benefits under Prestige Love package. The package selected determines the benefits you receive and the cost of the benefits (premium). The minimum cover amount the product offer is GHS 3, 000 and the maximum cover amount is GHS 50, 000. No medical reports are required for any benefit you select”.

He said the family love policy which replaces existing funeral products also leverages on digital capability that supports the product.

He stated that under the Family Love Plan, beneficiaries will receive cash back with or without claims every three years while family members are insured without being part in addition to the funeral benefits.

Executive Distribution support for Sanlam Pan Africa, Gavin Downard, said the company hopes to increase its market penetration by growing Ghanaian businesses and the economy for both clients and shareholders.

Head of Marketing and External and Relations Manager, Moses Ackah Jayne, said the product will provide an opportunity for people to have a better and more exciting experience.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah