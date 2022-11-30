DDP Outdoor Signs Onto ‘Abonten’ Platform

Managing directors of mediaReachOMD and DDP Outdoor ltd shaking hands

Outdoor advertising giant DDP Outdoor limited has been announced as the new partner for the first out-of-home (OOH) advertising platform in the country ‘Abonten.’

The online platform ‘Abonten’, (meaning outside in local Twi language) was launched in April 2022 by Ghana’s leading media buying company, mediaReachOMD to help media planners, clients and buyers track, in the shortest possible time, the performance of their outdoor advertising.

The ‘Abonten’ platform, with its collaboration with DDP Ltd, will allow the public as well as clients view available billboards for advertising in the whole country, as well as show areas with the highest possible traffic for more views.

The platform, which is user-friendly, will also allow potential customers to easily view prices of available billboards before making purchases.

DDP has a hoarding of over 2,700 billboards, which constitutes about 40-50 percent of total OOH hoardings in the country and is known for selecting premium locations for their hoardings, investing in large format boards, and embracing innovation.

The collaboration between the two parties is viewed as advantageous for clients as it would make it easier for them to purchase efficient billboards throughout the country without having to physically leave their location.

Managing Director of mediaReachOMD Ghana, Stephen Onaivi, revealed that the platform was designed for industry stakeholders including marketers, media owners, and media planners with a particular focus on convenience, productivity, speed, and quality of service to monitor Out-of-Home campaigns for maximum return on investment in real-time.

“Abonten was built for the Ghana market to enhance excellence in media planning metrics and introduce a scientific approach to outdoor media buying in Ghana. We have leveraged on our years of technical expertise and our partners to respond to the challenges we all face in managing Out-of-Home inventory,” he said.

He added, “Being able to sign on DPP Outdoor, Ghana’s biggest outdoor agency is an honour and a remarkable milestone to delivering value to clients. We want to use this opportunity to invite and encourage other industry players to sign on to the platform and look forward to more of such greater collaborations”.

Managing Director for DDP, Norbert Rufu, expressed his zeal towards the collaboration. “Abonten was so exciting to us when the idea was pitched to us to an extent that we even went ahead to integrate the tools system with our system so that what you see on Abonten is what DDP ltd sees in real time.”

He highlighted his excitement on the growth of technology in the advertising space and hopes that many more of such collaborations will be done in the future.

“Technology is important to innovation, and we hope through the online platform, we will be able to create an inclusive service for all customers,” he noted.

By Abigail Atinuke Seyram Adeyemi and Nafisatu Abdul Razak