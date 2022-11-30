Bonsa Tyre Factory Plant Rots

Part of the factory

MUNICIPAL CHIEF Executive (MCE) for Tarkwa-Nsuaem has bemoaned the acts of some unscrupulous persons who are bent on stealing machine parts and other items from the defunct Bonsa Tyre Factory in the municipality.

The tyre factory, established by the first president of Ghana, used to produce various sizes of tyre tubes and other rubber products but collapsed and left to rot by successive governments.

Until it’s collapse, the factory employed many Ghanaians particularly, those in the Wassa area of the Western Region.

After many years of promises from past governments to revive the factory, it had remained the same since the promises were not fulfilled.

However, the current government has vowed to revive the Bonsa Tyres factory under its ‘One-district, One-factory’ programme.

The Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipal Chief, Benjamin Kesse, therefore visited the tyre factory to assess its current state and what can be done immediately as part of the efforts to revive it.

It was revealed that parts of the factory had been taken over by weeds and has become a den of reptiles. It was also revealed that some unscrupulous persons have been stealing parts of the machines and items from the factory.

The MCE was very disappointed at the thefts and appealed to those who are engage in the act to stop for their own good.

He told the people that the government is working hard to revive the previously productive tyre manufacturing entity to create employment for them.

He also tasked the security and the people living around the company to be vigilant and make sure an end is brought to the thievery.

FROM Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi