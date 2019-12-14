US Ambassador Wants More Action On Corruption

Stephanie Sullivan

The United States (US) Ambassador to Ghana, Stephanie Sullivan, has called for stronger sanctions against corruption in Ghana.

Ambassador Sullivan made the call on Wednesday at a public forum in Accra, saying “strong enforcement leads to strong compliance.”

According to her, persons occupying positions of authority may be tempted to indulge in corrupt practices if they know that they can do it with impunity.

The forum which formed part of activities marking the 2019 International Anti-Corruption Day was held under the theme: “The Cost of Corruption in Ghana – Deliberations for Remedy.”

The ambassador lamented that, globally, corruption costs about 5 per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

She revealed that West Africa in 2018 lost an estimated $1.95 billion in illicit fish trade, bemoaning that corruption is adversely affecting trade and economic growth by scaring away investors.

She, therefore, urged the empowerment of citizens to fight corruption.

Again, as Ghana prepares for election, she admonished that there should be public engagements on corruption.

The Accountable Democratic Institutions and Systems Strengthening (ADISS) Chief of Party, Linda Ofori-Kwafo, observed that recent Afrobarometer findings on corruption in Ghana gave cause for worry despite several efforts made in the past to reduce corruption.

She wondered why the whole country should suffer because few people want to be rich through foul means.

The forum was organized by U.S. Embassy in partnership with the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII) Consortium, which comprised the Ghana Integrity Initiative, Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition and SEND Ghana.

BY Melvin Tarlue