US Becomes World New Epicenter For Confirmed Coronavirus Cases

The United States has surprisingly taken over China as the world’s new epicenter for confirmed cases of coronavirus.

According to a report by the Johns Hopkins University, total number of confirmed cases in the US now stands at 85,000.

In China where the virus broke out, confirmed cases according to the University, are 81,782 cases and Italy 80,589.

However, the US has recorded fewer deaths as compared to China and Italy.

Total deaths in the US relating to the virus is almost 1,300, far behind China’s 3,291 deaths and and Italy’s 8,215.

By Melvin Tarlue