US Embassy Holds Workshop On Photojournalism

THE UNITED States (US) Embassy in Accra has held a day’s training program for photojournalists across the capital dubbed: “The Fulbright Lecture.”

Held under the theme: ‘Promoting an African Voice in Photojournalism: Problems and Progress in Ghana’, the workshop focused on the current landscape of photojournalism and documentary photography in Ghana, exploring commitments to socially responsible photojournalism by Ghanaian newspapers and media houses especially in the context of contemporary social media platforms.

Photographers as well as reporters from various media outlets in Accra were taken through an intensive lecture on Tuesday morning at the US Embassy in Cantonments, Accra.

The training, facilitated by Erik Palmer, an Associate Professor at the Southern Oregon University, USA, featured discussions on consecration and distinction; authenticity and objectivity and professionalism and sustainable business models in photojournalism in Ghana.

He underscored that from personal observation, the Ghanaian photojournalist produces photos suitable for their newspapers but not suitable enough to meet ethical standards of photojournalism.

Various participants also took turns to make contributions to the lecture.

Award-winning Ghanaian photojournalist, David Andoh of myjoyonline.com, stressed the need for some form of education to be carried out for editors of various news outlets.

This, he said, would enable them see things from the perspective of the photojournalists who go out to cover assignments.

Harriet Nartey, a presenter at Metro TV also spoke on the need for photojournalists to have proper training to meet professional standards, adding that, it would help change the story of the falling standards of photojournalism in the country.

On her part, Dela Michel, newscaster and presenter at GhOne TV, explained that photojournalism is not only limited to print media.

Television stations, in sharing their news items on social media, accompany their news stories with appropriate photographs, emphasizing the need to look beyond the print media when it comes to photojournalism.

She expressed disappointment at the fact that, the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) had no representative at such an event, saying going forward there was the need for the leadership of the Association to participate in such programs.

Photographer at the Daily Guide, Nii Adjei Mensahfio also observed the need for photojournalists to possess good writing skills.

He said the average Ghanaian cannot interpret art very well, which forms part of the reasons why the works of photojournalists are not well appreciated.

However, if they [the photojournalists] are able to add a little write-up to their photos, it will help their audience to understand the messages behind their photos and appreciate their works the more.

He added that there was also the need for photojournalists across the country to form an association or forum where they can meet from time to time to discuss pertinent issues that affect the profession.

