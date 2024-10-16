US, Germany Support Ghana’s Response To Regional Instability

From right: Virginia Palmer, Anne Witkowsky and Daniel Krull

The United States (US) and Germany have launched a multi-year initiative in Yendi, the Northern Region, aimed at enhancing resilience and security across coastal West Africa.

The $40 million ‘Coastal States Stability Mechanism (CSSM)’ initiative will focus on building trust, improving community relations, and upgrading security facilities.

The project will help to expand conflict prevention efforts through working with government counterparts and local community leaders in the North East, Savanna, Upper East and Upper West regions.

It will also support the expansion and improvement of government’s delivery of critical basic services while supporting community efforts to improve social and economic conditions for vulnerable groups like women and children.

Funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the German Federal Foreign Office (GFFO), the CSSM, which extends to Togo and Benin will support 11 activities in northern Ghana, with International Organisation For Migration (IOM) as the implementing partner.

US Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia Palmer, speaking at a media engagement in Accra with US Assistant Secretary of State for Conflict and Stabilisation Operations, Anne Witkowsky, and German Ambassador to Ghana, Daniel Krull, said CSSM is part of the US Strategy to Prevent Conflict and Promote Stability (SPCPS).

She indicated that Violent Extremist Organizations (VEOs) operating within the Sahel are expanding their influence across borders into the northern regions of Coastal West Africa, adding that, Ghana, a significant peacekeeper and democratic model, is crucial for the U.S. in West Africa.

Ambassador Palmer further noted that recent US security and defense advancements with Ghana include the transfer of a mobile hospital, boats, and armored personnel carriers, highlighting a strong partnership with the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).

Assistant Secretary Witkowsky stated that the CSSM although regional in approach is tailored to each country’s specific needs.

She noted that the regional approach aims to create a secure and resilient future by fostering government responsiveness and social cohesion.

Ambassador Krull also added that the German development portfolio in Ghana exceeds €700 million, primarily in the northern regions, targeting job creation and agricultural support.

Additionally, he said Germany is aiding Ghana’s security forces, including the police, Ghana Immigration Service,(GIS) and armed forces, through maintenance capacities and technical advisory groups in an effort to bolster resilience and support local communities.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri