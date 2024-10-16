Madina Independent Candidate Caged Over Impersonation

The NDC Madina constituency is rising with tension following the arrest and remand of Awal Mohammed, an independent parliamentary candidate, on allegations of dishonesty and deception.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) lodged a formal complaint with the Madina Police, accusing Mohammed of using former President John Dramani Mahama’s image alongside his own on campaign posters, misleading voters into thinking he’s running on the NDC ticket .

This move has sparked outrage, with many interpreting it as a ploy to manipulate the party’s supporters.

The situation escalated to the point where violent confrontations were narrowly avoided.

The NDC demanded action, leading to Mohammed’s arrest and subsequent court appearance.

At the Adenta Circuit Court, the NDC’s Madina Constituency Chairman, Secretary, and lawyers pressed the case against Mohammed, who has yet to respond to the allegations.

The court adjourned the hearing until Friday, October 18, 2024, to rule on Mohammed’s bail application.

Incumbent MP and lawyer Francis Xavier Sosu is under scrutiny for his involvement in the case.

Critics argue that Sosu’s legal influence contributed to the swift action against Mohammed.

This has raised concerns among Mohammed’s supporters, who see the arrest as an attempt to silence an opposing candidate ahead of the parliamentary elections.

The Madina constituency is a key battleground in the 2024 elections, with both NDC and NPP candidates fiercely vying for control.

Background of the Controversy

Francis Xavier Sosu, the incumbent MP, is a member of the Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee and the Appointments Committee.

His involvement in the case has raised questions about potential conflicts of interest.

The NDC has maintained that they are protecting their party’s image from being misrepresented.

However, Mohammed’s supporters claim that the NDC and Sosu are undermining his campaign through legal maneuvers.

BY Daniel Bampoe