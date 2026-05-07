US Medics Provide Care At 37 Military Hospital

A group photograph of MEDREX personnel and Matthew Asada

Some 25 United States military medical professionals—including active-duty personnel from Landstuhl Regional Medical Center and the North Dakota National Guard—are working “elbow-to-elbow” with Ghanaian colleagues at the 37 Military Hospital, Accra.

Running from April 20 to May 8, 2026, in Accra, the 2026 Medical Readiness Exercise (MEDREX) Ghana is a partnership that brings together US and Ghanaian military medical professionals to provide care, exchange expertise, and strengthen interoperability.

It is also a key integrated component of Exercise African Lion 2026 (AL26), the US Africa Command’s largest annual joint combined exercise. The medical professionals’ specialties span from obstetrics and gynecology, trauma and general surgery, critical care, dentistry, and bio-engineering equipment repair.

Lead, MEDREX Ghana, Master Sergeant Tatiana Mason said, “There are about 25 participants across the board with numerous occupations that we’ve brought to the hospital this year, including biomedical and orthopedic surgeons. The intent is to address some of the medical readiness competencies that we can’t perform at our home organisation. Being here has helped us enhance our medical capabilities. We see a lot of trauma here at the 37 Military Hospital that we’re not often exposed to back home.”

Mason added, “For me, it’s been about building relationships with our Ghanaian counterparts and US forces, making integration smoother this time around.”

Commander Aggrey Orleans, part of the 37 Military Hospital Coordination team, MEDREX 2026, said the exercise has enhanced efficiency, personal connections, and better interaction among the US medics and the Ghanaian health professionals.

Comparing this year’s exercise to last year’s, Commander Orleans noted faster integration: “We gelled quickly, built on last year’s progress, and are understanding each other’s systems better. We’re getting closer to operating similarly.”

Acting Public Affairs Officer at the US Embassy, Matthew Asada, spoke at the 2026 Medical Readiness Exercise (MEDREX) Ghana, saying he has noted significant growth in cooperation since last year: “I was here last year, and to see the progress in specialists, provision, and cooperation has been exciting.” He highlighted broader US-Ghana collaboration, saying, “The US Embassy is looking beyond medical cooperation. We’re working together on humanitarian missions, law enforcement, and cybercrime prosecution – ensuring no one takes advantage, anywhere.”

By Prince Fiifi Yorke