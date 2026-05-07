Ofori Sarpong Commissions 600-Bed Dormitory For PRESEC

Front view of the 600-bed dormitory

Businessman Ernest Ofori Sarpong on Tuesday commissioned a newly constructed 600-bed dormitory for his alma mater, Presbyterian Boys’ Senior High School (PRESEC), to mark his 60th birthday.

The project, which began in November 2025, is expected to ease congestion facing the school as a result of the growing student population which currently stands at 6,000.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Mr. Ofori Sarpong who reflected on his time at PRESEC and the impact the institution had on his life during admission to the school in 1988, described it as a moment of pride and excitement.

According to him, the school played a transformative role in shaping his personality, stressing that the school has not only educated him but also instilled values such as discipline, resilience, and a strong sense of purpose.

Mr. Ofori Sarpong said the decision to construct the dormitory project was motivated by a desire to give back to the institution that shaped him, describing the gesture as an act of gratitude and responsibility that lies not in receiving but in giving.

He stated that the dormitory facility would not only ease congestion and improve the welfare of students but also go a long way to create a more conducive environment for learning and development.

Mr. Ofori Sarpong, who is also the Board Chairman and Global President for the PRESEC Old Boys Association, highlighted the severe congestion in existing dormitories, which requires the need for additional accommodation to address the pressure on school facilities.

While calling on fellow alumni to contribute to the development of the school, he also commended other past students who have initiated similar projects to support the institution in sustaining its legacy.

Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, for his part, commended Mr. Ofori Sarpong for his contribution to the school, describing it as a significant step towards easing accommodation challenges at PRESEC.

He noted that the provision of quality educational infrastructure is a shared responsibility between government and stakeholders, particularly the private sector.

The minister assured the school that government would continue to improve the business environment to encourage private sector participation in national development, as he announced plans by the government, through the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund), to undertake major infrastructure projects at PRESEC between 2027 and 2028.

These, he noted, include a 5,000-seater assembly hall, additional dormitory blocks, a 12 unit classroom facility, a KVIP in line with the school’s 90th anniversary and the Presbyterian Church’s bicentennial celebrations.

The Headmaster of PRESEC, Mr. David Odjidja, said the continuous increase in students’ enrolment from 3,000 before the introduction of the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy to over 6,000 has placed significant strain on existing facilities and, therefore, thanked Mr. Ofori Sarpong for the support.

Despite the challenges facing the school, including inadequate classrooms and dormitories, he expressed the school’s commitment to maintaining its status as a leading institution in academic excellence, particularly in science education.

Mr. Odjidja revealed that the newly commissioned dormitory forms part of the school’s broader efforts toward transitioning to a single-track system, adding that with continued support from stakeholders, including alumni and government, the school would achieve the goal soon.

Some past students of the school who graced the ceremony include former Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye; former Minister of Agriculture, Dr. Brian Acheampong; and former Minister for Health, Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye.

Others are former CEO of Ghana Free Zones Authority, Mike Oquaye Jnr and Chief Executive of Telecel Ghana, Ing. Patricia Obo-Nai.

Ebenezer K. Amponsah