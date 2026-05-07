Ghana Rises To 39th In Press Freedom Index Amid Structural Challenges

The Writer

Ghana has ascended to 39th place out of 180 countries in the 2026 Reporters Without Borders (RSF) World Press Freedom Index, registering a score of 72.20 – its strongest performance in five years.

This advancement marks a notable recovery from 52nd position in 2025 and reaffirms Ghana’s standing as one of Africa’s more resilient media democracies, where constitutional promise and lived reality continue to negotiate an evolving balance.

The latest ranking is not an isolated peak, but the culmination of a five-year oscillation between decline, stabilisation and renewed ascent. Ghana ranked 60th in 2022, slipped further to 62nd in 2023, recovered to 50th in 2024, declined again to 52nd in 2025, before rising sharply by 13 places to 39th in 2026. This trajectory reveals less a linear progression than a political and institutional recalibration-one marked by strain, adaptation and gradual correction.

Viewed through a broader analytical lens, Ghana’s press freedom journey over the period is best understood as a narrative of interrupted consolidation. The early decline between 2022 and 2023 was shaped by worsening economic conditions within the media sector and heightened concerns over journalist safety. This was followed by a phase of cautious stabilisation in 2024 and 2025, before the decisive rebound of 2026, suggesting an incremental restoration of confidence in the country’s media environment rather than a sudden transformation.

Within the African context, Ghana’s current position elevates it into the upper tier of press freedom performers, placing it among a group of countries that include South Africa, Seychelles and Namibia. These states have consistently demonstrated comparatively stronger institutional protections for media independence. Ghana’s position now reflects a narrowing gap between itself and continental leaders, even as structural vulnerabilities remain.

Relative comparisons further illuminate this standing. Against Kenya, Ghana exhibits a somewhat stronger constitutional architecture for media protection, though both countries continue to face pressures linked to political influence and media financing constraints. Nigeria, by contrast, remains lower in the global index, weighed down by regulatory pressures and persistent concerns over journalist safety. Morocco shows moderate but tightly managed progress within a more controlled political communication environment, while South Africa maintains its leadership position, underpinned by a robust judiciary and deeply entrenched institutional safeguards for press freedom.

Ghana’s improvement in 2026 is largely attributable to gains in its legal and political environment. The constitutional framework continues to provide firm normative guarantees for press freedom, while the Right to Information Act has expanded formal access to public information. Yet, the gap between legal provision and administrative practice persists, with bureaucratic delays and procedural barriers continuing to limit the full realisation of transparency rights.

Politically, the environment reflects modest improvement, characterised by reduced direct interference in media operations. However, the influence of politically connected media ownership structures remains a persistent concern, subtly shaping editorial direction and raising questions about the depth of independence within parts of the media ecosystem.

Economically, the sector continues to stand on fragile ground. Despite improvement in the index, many media institutions struggle with financial viability, uneven advertising markets, and an enduring dependence on state advertising-often perceived as inconsistently allocated. This structural vulnerability has contributed to low journalist remuneration, institutional instability and, in some cases, the premature collapse of media outlets. Economic fragility thus remains one of the most profound threats to sustainable media independence in Ghana.

Socially, Ghana retains one of the most diverse and vibrant media landscapes in West Africa, characterised by a proliferation of radio stations, television networks and digital platforms. This pluralism is reflected in relatively strong social indicators. Yet, increasing political polarisation within media discourse is gradually eroding public trust, as audiences increasingly perceive segments of the media as politically aligned rather than institutionally neutral.

One of the most enduring concerns is journalist safety. While statistical indicators show improvement and the country records better performance in this category than in previous years, incidents of physical assault, harassment and weak prosecution of offenders continue to undermine the sense of security within the profession. Journalists reporting on illegal mining, environmental degradation, corruption and governance failures remain particularly vulnerable, exposing a persistent gap between formal protections and practical enforcement.

Throughout this period, the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), alongside institutions such as the Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association, the Media Foundation for West Africa, the Private Newspapers and Online News Publishers Association of Ghana, and the National Media Commission, has played a critical advocacy role. The GJA’s sustained engagement has kept issues of press freedom, safety and professional standards within national discourse, even where institutional reform has progressed unevenly.

Despite these interventions and the recent gains, Ghana’s progress remains delicately balanced. The 2026 improvement is significant, yet not fully consolidated across all dimensions of press freedom. But for the weaponisation of some obnoxious laws, the legal environment is comparatively strong, but enforcement remains uneven leaving room for capricious application of the laws. Many consider the political space as relatively open, yet media ownership structures continue to exert influence. The media landscape is vibrant, yet economically precarious. And journalist safety, while improving on paper, remains fragile in practice.

Sustaining this trajectory will require deeper structural reforms. Strengthening journalist protection systems, accelerating prosecution of attacks against media practitioners, enhancing transparency in state advertising allocations and safeguarding the independence of regulatory institutions are widely regarded as essential imperatives. Equally critical is addressing the economic architecture of the media sector through diversified sustainability models that reduce political and state dependency.

Yes, we can beat our chest and be proud but Ghana’s rise to 39th position in the 2026 RSF World Press Freedom Index embodies a dual reality – achievement and caution, progress and fragility. It is a story of democratic resilience expressed through data, yet tempered by structural limitations that continue to shape the lived experience of journalism. Ultimately, it is not a final destination, but a moment of ascent within an unfinished journey toward fully consolidated media freedom.

By Dominic Hlordzi-General Secretary, Ghana Journalists Association