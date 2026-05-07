Linda Ocloo Apologises For ‘Northern Transfer’ Gaffe

Linda Ocloo

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Linda Ocloo, has rendered an apology for her remarks that transfers to the Northern parts of the country is a punishment.

She had stated earlier in the midst of demolition of unauthorised structures in Accra that officers who issued permits for illegal constructions had been transferred to the North as punitive action.

In her apology, she said that “I wish to state, without reservation, that the comments captured in the video were a genuine slip in communication and do not reflect my considered views, nor do they represent the established policies and procedures governing staff postings within the Public Service.

“I was responding to a media question regarding concerns that some technocrats alleged to have engaged in the issuance of development permits without due process are sometimes transferred out of their usual place of residence. Regrettably, my choice of words created the unintended impression that such postings were punitive.”

While acknowledging the concerns that her remarks generated, she said, “I offer my unreserved apology to all Ghanaians, especially my brothers and sisters in the Northern Regions for any misunderstanding, offence or discomfort caused.”