Protect Firefighters To Safeguard Lives – Volta Fire Commander

James Gunu inspecting a Guard of Honour. INSET: ACFO II Joseph Freeman Tetteh

The Volta Regional Fire Commander, ACOF II Joseph Freeman Tetteh, has called on the public to support and protect firefighters in the line of duty, stressing that attacks on emergency personnel undermine public safety and efforts to save lives and property.

He made the call during a ceremony to commemorate the 2026 International Firefighters’ Day, observed by officers and personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) in the Volta Region under the theme: “An Attack on Firefighters and Equipment is an Attack on Public Safety: End Assaults and Protect the Firefighter.”

ACOF II Freeman Tetteh said it serves to honour the courage, sacrifice and dedication of firefighters, while remembering those who have lost their lives in the line of duty. He also commended the presence of key stakeholders, including the Regional Minister, Municipal Chief Executive and sister security agencies, noting that their collaboration continues to strengthen public safety efforts.

Highlighting challenges confronting the Service, the Fire Commander revealed that fire tenders responding to emergencies are often obstructed in traffic or delayed due to poor road conditions. He added that firefighters frequently face verbal abuse, physical confrontations and interference from sections of the public at emergency scenes.

He further disclosed that inaccessible or non-functional fire hydrants, as well as tampering and damage to critical firefighting equipment, continue to hinder effective operations. According to him, uncooperative crowds, particularly during rescue missions such as road traffic accidents, often delay timely interventions.

Touching on occupational hazards, the Regional Commander noted that firefighting remains a high-risk profession, with personnel exposed to dangers such as electrocution, gas explosions and hazardous environments. While some officers sustain temporary injuries, others suffer permanent deformities and long-term health complications.

He, therefore, urged the public to give way to emergency vehicles, respect operational boundaries and cooperate fully with firefighters during emergencies.

ACOF II Freeman Tetteh commended sister security agencies for their continued partnership and urged fire officers to remain disciplined, professional and dedicated to duty.

He extended condolences to families of fallen firefighters, assuring them that their sacrifices would never be forgotten.

The Volta Regional Minister, James Gunu, also appealed to the public to protect firefighters and safeguard emergency equipment.

The minister condemned attacks on firefighters, describing such actions as a direct threat to public safety. He stressed that aggression towards emergency personnel or damage to firefighting equipment not only endangers lives but also delays response time, thereby increasing risks to communities.

“Any act of aggression against firefighters is an affront to public safety and must be treated with the seriousness it deserves,” he stated.

The Regional Minister further encouraged residents to support the work of the Fire Service by keeping access routes clear, promptly reporting fire outbreaks and adopting fire prevention measures in homes, schools, markets and places of worship.

He reaffirmed government’s commitment to strengthening the capacity of the GNFS to enhance safety and resilience across the Volta Region.

The ceremony featured a solemn remembrance of fallen firefighters, including the sounding of sirens, a minute of silence and the symbolic laying of coins in honour of officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

International Firefighters’ Day is observed globally to recognise the bravery of firefighters and honour those who have died in the line of duty.

From Daniel K. Orlando, Ho