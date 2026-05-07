‘We Don’t Want Ayariga Maths Sets’

A scene during the press conference

A group of concerned persons in Bawku has rejected mathematical sets donated by the Member of Parliament (MP) for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga, who is also Majority Leader in Parliament.

In a brief press conference on Tuesday, the group stated that they are representing students and parents in rejecting the maths sets donated by Mahama Ayariga, who they accuse of being selective in his representation of the people of Bawku in Parliament, insinuating that he is more inclined to the Kusasis than the Mamprusis.

Students from their ethnic grouping, they claimed, should have been part of the press conference but for the need to shield them. The students (Mamprusis) are more furious on this matter, they claimed.

According to them, the maths sets were donated to a section of the students from Bawku and not all.

“At the time when one of the ethnic groups in the conflict-torn Bawku needed Mahama Ayariga to speak on their behalf, he was nowhere to be found, and so we are rejecting the maths sets. He does not represent us all in Parliament, but the Kusasis, hence our rejection,” they added.

Until Mahama Ayariga decides to serve the whole of Bawku and not one particular tribe, the Kusasis, we would not consider him as representing us in Parliament, they said.

Various political actors have donated maths sets and other logistics to candidates taking part in the ongoing Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) across the country.