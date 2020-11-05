US Presidential Race: Protests Erupt Over Vote Counting

Protests have erupted across several US cities over ballot counting in the Presidential Election.

Some protesters are asking for the vote counting exercise to progress, while others are asking for the counting to stop.

The protests follow President Donald Trump’s legal challenge demanding an end to voting counting in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Georgia, and Michigan.

In response, the Democratic presidential candidate, Joe Biden, has launched what he termed ‘The Biden Fight Fund’ to ensure the counting of every vote.

Biden now has a record 71.5 million votes.

President Trump is projected to win 23 states.

Touching on the fund in a tweet, Mr Biden says “Donald Trump does not decide the outcome of this election and nor do I. The American people decide. That’s why we’ve launched the Biden Fight Fund — to ensure every vote is counted. Chip in to help fund our election protection efforts across the country.”

The final presidential results rest on the states of Nevada, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Arizona.

The race is rapidly drawing closer to the finishing line.

By Melvin Tarlue