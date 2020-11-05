Vote For Nana To Keep Your Lights On – Energy Minister

Energy Minister, John Peter Amewu, has urged Ghanaians to vote massively for President Nana Akufo-Addo come December 7, 2020.

According to the Minister, retaining President Mr Akufo-Addo is key to keeping the lights on and at affordable rate.

“Ladies and gentlemen, give us four more years for uninterrupted supply of power,” he said.

He said voting the NPP out of power will lead to the return of erratic power supply popularly known as dumsor.

He made the appeal in Accra on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the 8th edition of the Information Ministry’s Nation Building Updates.

Speaking under the theme: “Keeping the lights on, Powering our Growth,” the energy minister said the NPP a competent team to continue keeping the lights on having ended dumsor upon taking office from January 7, 2017.

He said energy tariffs under President Akufo-Addo are far less than they were under former president John Mahama.

According to him, the NPP administration led by Mr Akufo-Addo, has since coming into office, ensured affordability of energy tariffs.

He said government has reduced rural electrification levy from 5% to 3%.

He stated that street lighting levy was reduced from 5% to 2%.

According to him, Government has also ensured the “reclassification of consumer categories to protect lifeline and strategic industrial customers.”

He stated that over $100 million has been made available to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to replace its obsolete equipment.

When that is done, he said the lights will be more brighter, stable.

According to him, government will ensure the efficient collection of electricity bills.

By Melvin Tarlue