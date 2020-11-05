Don’t Vote “Skirt and Blouse” In Tema East -First Lady Urges

The First Lady Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo with NPP MP and Parliamentary for Tema East Titus Glover.

The First Lady, Rebecca Naa Okaikor Akufo-Addo, has urged the electorates in the Tema East Constituency to vote for the same political party in both the presidential and parliamentary elections.

She said it will be a political injustice to vote for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the presidential election and vote against the same party in the parliamentary election.

“We cannot vote ‘skirt and blouse’ in Tema East, when you vote for President Akufo-Addo who is number one on the ballot paper, vote Titus Glover who is also number one on the ballot paper,” she said.

Mrs Akufo-Addo said it is by voting for the NPP in both the parliamentary and presidential elections that the development which has begun in the constituency can be sustained.

The First Lady was in the Tema East Constituency to interact with residents as part of her campaign tour of the Greater Accra Region.

She first visited Tema Manhean where she interacted with traders before briefly meeting with market women at the European Fish Market.

She then addressed a gathering at the Community 1 Oninku Primary Market.

The First Lady speaking with the traders, said Mr Akufo-Addo’s track record in socio-economic developed of the nation is unprecedented for a government in its first term in office.

“He has done the free SHS, the school feeding programme, NABCO, One District One Factory, Planting for Food and Jobs and he is now building hospitals for each district without one in the country,” she said.

Mrs. Akufo-Addo said like the President, the Tema East MP, Titus Glover, is brave and hardworking which is evident in the projects he has undertaken in the constituency.

“Not all MPs are able to do the work that he has done in Tema East so you need to put your trust in such a person.

So on December 7 when you vote four more for Nana to do more for you, you also vote for Titus Glover,” she said.

She admonished the residents not to allow themselves to be deceived into voting otherwise adding that Titus is the man they need to take Tema East to its next level.

MP for Tema East and NPP Parliamentary Candidate for the 2020 election, Titus Glover, recounted the numerous projects undertaken by the NPP government in the area.

The government, he said, has built a new girls dometary, renovated a 60 year old school as well as built a new office for the NHIA to enable people register for free health care.

“We have constructed major roads which were left unattended to in this constituency,” he said.

Mr. Glover said more projects are in the pipeline and therefore reiterated the First Lady’s call to vote massively for both the NPP presidential and parliamentary candidates.

The market queen of the Community 1 Oninku Primary Market, Rose Abrefi Mensah was full of praise for the First Lady.

“We had so many challenges but when the NPP government came these challenges have been resolved.

Now our children can also go to SHS free, we are not paying water and electricity ,” she added.

She said the traders have therefore resolved to support the NPP in the December polls.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri