US Secretary Of State Lauds Ghana For Contributing To Global Security

The US Secretary of State, Antony J. Blinken has showered praises on Ghana for her efforts in global and regional security while deepening economic ties for post-COVID-19 recovery and growth.

Mr. Blinken, who was together with the Assistant Secretary of State for Africa, Molly Phee met with Ghana’s Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, in the US, to discuss the strong cooperation between the two states.

Their meeting discussed the cooperation between the Ghana and the US, the prevailing security situation in the Sahel and West Africa, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and deepening economic ties for post-COVID-19 recovery.

In a tweet, Antony Bliken stated “Today, @AssistSecAF and I met Ghanaian VP, @MBawumia. Great to consult a key partner on global and regional security and deepening economic ties for post COVID recovery and growth.”

Dr Bawumia is in the US to represent Ghana and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting.

By Vincent Kubi