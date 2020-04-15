US Threatens Halt In Funding Support To WHO

Donald Trump

The United States Government has threatened to stop funding the World Health Organization (WHO).

President Donald Trump made the threat on Tuesday, April 14, blaming the world health body of failing in its basic duty.

According to him, WHO has “failed in its basic duty” in its response to the global coronavirus crisis, further accusing the Organization of mismanagement and cover-up.

He alleged some degree of cover-up by WHO when coronavirus broke out in Wuhan, China, late December, 2019.

As a result, he observed that “I am directing my administration to halt funding while a review is conducted to assess the World Health Organization’s role in severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus.”

He made this known at a press conference held at the White House, Washington DC, US.

“The WHO failed in its basic duty and it must be held accountable,” he added.

America provided an estimated $400m (£316m)to the WHO in 2019.

By Melvin Tarlue