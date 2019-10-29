header ad banner
What's New

US Trade Mission Visits West Africa

October 29, 2019

Stephen Censky

A United States of America Trade Mission is visiting West Africa.

The Mission is expected to stay in the ECOWAS Sub-region from October 28-31, 2019.

It is seeking to assist US exporters tap into new opportunities in the sub-region.

Leading the Mission is the US Deputy Secretary of Agriculture, Stephen Censky.

DGN Online is informed that the Mission would be based in Ghana’s capital, Accra.

There are also buyer delegations from Côte d’Ivoire, The Gambia, Nigeria, and Senegal.

Speaking on the visit, Mr. Censky stated that “at USDA we are working to sell the bounty of American agriculture. West Africa is a bright spot with a growing middle class that are hungry for our delicious and wholesome agriculture products,” said Deputy Secretary Censky.

He added that “through this trade mission and other efforts, USDA is proud to support President Trump’s Prosper Africa initiative, which is seeking to boost two-way trade and investment between the United States and Africa. Prosper Africa brings together the full range of U.S. government resources to connect U.S. and African businesses with new buyers, suppliers, and investment opportunities – a win for the United States and for countries across the African continent.”

Joining Mr. Censky are the: Nebraska Department of Agriculture Director Steve Wellman, North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring, officials from the Georgia Department of Agriculture.

He is also to be joined by representatives from the following companies and organizations:

  1. AFRO Plus Logistics, Bear, Delaware
  2. American Premier Meat, Connersville, Indiana
  3. American Soybean Association/World Initiative for Soy in Human Health, St. Louis, Missouri
  4. Anna Carter’s The Seed Lady, Los Angeles, California
  5. Archer Daniels Midland Company, Chicago, Illinois
  6. Berkeley Capital Group, Inc, New York, New York
  7. Crown Products, Inc, Metairie, Louisiana
  8. CTB, Inc., Milford, Indiana
  9. DAUUS Company, Bloomington, Minnesota
  10. East West International Group, Inc, Moreland, Ohio
  11. Fobrose Group, Houston, Texas
  12. Geotan Enterprises, LLC, Humble, Texas
  13. Ghantex Holdings Limited, Houston, Texas
  14. Global Export Marketing Co. Ltd., New York, New York
  15. Green Plains Inc., Omaha, Nebraska
  16. Growth Energy, Washington, D.C.
  17. Hills Harvest, College Park, Maryland
  18. International Feed Corporation, Excelsior, Minnesota
  19. I.P.P International, Cedar Rapids, Iowa
  20. JBR International Trade Group, Inc., DuPont, Washington
  21. Livestock Exporters Association of the USA, Chicago, Illinois
  22. Marquis Energy, Hennepin, Illinois
  23. Mariani Packing Company, Vacaville, California
  24. National Swine Registry, West Lafayette, Indiana
  25. Neil Jones Food Company, Vancouver, Washington
  26. North Star Food Trading LLC, Minneapolis, Minnesota
  27. Now International, Bloomingdale, Illinois
  28. Oakmont & Associates, Addison, Texas
  29. Perdue Foods, Salisbury, Maryland
  30. Steel City Global Trading, LLC, Enterprise, Alabama
  31. St. Louis African Chamber of Commerce, St. Louis, Missouri
  32. Tam Global Consultants, Portland, Oregon
  33. Tomex Foods, Inc. Lombard, Illinois
  34. Triad Fisheries Ltd, Portland, Oregon
  35. U.S. Livestock Genetics Export, Inc., Mount Horeb, Wisconsin
  36. U.S. Grains Council, Washington, D.C.
  37. U.S. Soybean Export Council, Chesterfield, Missouri
  38. U.S. Wheat Associates, Arlington, Virginia
  39. United Source One, Belcamp, Maryland
  40. Virginia Natural Beef Inc., Lexington, Virginia
  41. Wakava Food and Beverage, LLC, St. Louis, Missouri
  42. Wygold LLC, Woodland, California

BY Melvin Tarlue

