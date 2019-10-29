US Trade Mission Visits West Africa

Stephen Censky

A United States of America Trade Mission is visiting West Africa.

The Mission is expected to stay in the ECOWAS Sub-region from October 28-31, 2019.

It is seeking to assist US exporters tap into new opportunities in the sub-region.

Leading the Mission is the US Deputy Secretary of Agriculture, Stephen Censky.

DGN Online is informed that the Mission would be based in Ghana’s capital, Accra.

There are also buyer delegations from Côte d’Ivoire, The Gambia, Nigeria, and Senegal.

Speaking on the visit, Mr. Censky stated that “at USDA we are working to sell the bounty of American agriculture. West Africa is a bright spot with a growing middle class that are hungry for our delicious and wholesome agriculture products,” said Deputy Secretary Censky.

He added that “through this trade mission and other efforts, USDA is proud to support President Trump’s Prosper Africa initiative, which is seeking to boost two-way trade and investment between the United States and Africa. Prosper Africa brings together the full range of U.S. government resources to connect U.S. and African businesses with new buyers, suppliers, and investment opportunities – a win for the United States and for countries across the African continent.”

Joining Mr. Censky are the: Nebraska Department of Agriculture Director Steve Wellman, North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring, officials from the Georgia Department of Agriculture.

He is also to be joined by representatives from the following companies and organizations:

AFRO Plus Logistics, Bear, Delaware American Premier Meat, Connersville, Indiana American Soybean Association/World Initiative for Soy in Human Health, St. Louis, Missouri Anna Carter’s The Seed Lady, Los Angeles, California Archer Daniels Midland Company, Chicago, Illinois Berkeley Capital Group, Inc, New York, New York Crown Products, Inc, Metairie, Louisiana CTB, Inc., Milford, Indiana DAUUS Company, Bloomington, Minnesota East West International Group, Inc, Moreland, Ohio Fobrose Group, Houston, Texas Geotan Enterprises, LLC, Humble, Texas Ghantex Holdings Limited, Houston, Texas Global Export Marketing Co. Ltd., New York, New York Green Plains Inc., Omaha, Nebraska Growth Energy, Washington, D.C. Hills Harvest, College Park, Maryland International Feed Corporation, Excelsior, Minnesota I.P.P International, Cedar Rapids, Iowa JBR International Trade Group, Inc., DuPont, Washington Livestock Exporters Association of the USA, Chicago, Illinois Marquis Energy, Hennepin, Illinois Mariani Packing Company, Vacaville, California National Swine Registry, West Lafayette, Indiana Neil Jones Food Company, Vancouver, Washington North Star Food Trading LLC, Minneapolis, Minnesota Now International, Bloomingdale, Illinois Oakmont & Associates, Addison, Texas Perdue Foods, Salisbury, Maryland Steel City Global Trading, LLC, Enterprise, Alabama St. Louis African Chamber of Commerce, St. Louis, Missouri Tam Global Consultants, Portland, Oregon Tomex Foods, Inc. Lombard, Illinois Triad Fisheries Ltd, Portland, Oregon U.S. Livestock Genetics Export, Inc., Mount Horeb, Wisconsin U.S. Grains Council, Washington, D.C. U.S. Soybean Export Council, Chesterfield, Missouri U.S. Wheat Associates, Arlington, Virginia United Source One, Belcamp, Maryland Virginia Natural Beef Inc., Lexington, Virginia Wakava Food and Beverage, LLC, St. Louis, Missouri Wygold LLC, Woodland, California

BY Melvin Tarlue