Rice Processing Factory For Salaga

Mohammed Tamimu

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the East Gonja Municipality in the Savannah Region, Mohammed Tamimu, has disclosed that the government will soon establish a rice processing factory under the One District One Factory policy in the municipality.

According to the MCE , consultants of the project have visited and approved the site for the factory to be built.

He noted that the East Gonja District has already started recruitment process for workers to occupy the factory after its completion.

The MCE noted that the Assembly received 160 applications and after screening, picked 60 workers who will be trained to manage the factory.

“Very soon you will see the factory operational and our youths will work and make money for themselves and their families,” he said.

The Municipal Chief Executive made this known during a meet the press encounter in the East Gonja Municipality.

Mr. Tamimu revealed that a total number of 1,003 people have been employed in the municipality through NABCo, Arabic Instructors, Community Protection Assistants , Youth in Sports, Zoomlion and Forestry.

He indicated that during the limited recruitment that was done in the education sector in 2018, 90 people were employed comprising 74 teaching staff and 16 non-teaching staff.

On the One Village One Dam policy within the East Gonja municipality , 6 dams have been completed and the beneficiary communities include Garinshanu, Kujado, Jakonto, Kakosi, Kinklin and Mariche.

About 10,044 farmers benefited from governments flagship policy Planting for Food and Jobs project in the municipality, he said.

With regard to the Free Senior High School policy , the two schools in the municipality , Salaga SHS and T. I Ahmadiyya SHS 2017/2018 academic year enrolled 1,360 students. 2018/2019 academic year enrollment was 1,704 and 2019/2020 academic year enrollment was 1,216.