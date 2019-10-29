Railway Company Suspends Kojokrom-Tarkwa Train Service

Joe Ghartey – Minister of Railways

Management of the Ghana Railway Company Limited (GRCL) has announced the suspension of the Kojokrom-Tarkwa passenger train service.

According to the Company, the decision became necessary following recent heavy downpour in the Western Region which affected the track repairs.

GRCL had conducted a series of test runs on the track and was in the process of engaging the Ghana Railway Development Authority, the regulator, for a final test run to certify that the line is fit for commercial operations to commence on October 31, 2019.

A statement signed by Managing Director of GRCL, John Essel, made the announcement, saying the general public will be informed when the works are completed and when commercial operations will start.

BY Melvin Tarlue

