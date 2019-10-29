Senior Minister Calls On Northern Chiefs

Yaw Osafo-Maafo (right) greeting the overload of Dagbon, Ya-Na Abukari Mahama II.

Senior Minister and Chairman of Ghana Beyond Aid Committee , Yaw Osafo-Maafo, has paid a courtesy call on the overload of Dagbon, Ya-Na Abukari Mahama II.

The visit among other things is to seek his permission and blessings to work in the region and also to canvas the Chiefs’ support for the achievement of government’s vision of a Ghana Beyond Aid.

The 20-man delegation led by the senior minister also visited the Mion Lana , Mahamadu Abdulai, Yoo Naa, Abdulai Yakubu Andani and Tolon Naa ,Major Sulemana Abubakari.

Mr. Yaw Osafo Maafo in his address noted that, Ghana is blessed with lots of natural resources such as gold, bouxite , diamond, iron.

However, he said the country has not developed as it should.

Ghana Beyond Aid is non-political and seeks to call on all Ghanaians to have a change of mind and attitude to develop the nation, he said.

The senior minister noted that they will spend three days in the Dagbon Kingdom to canvas support for the Ghana Beyond Aid vision.

Responding to demands made by the overlord of Dagbon concerning water, the senior minister stated that, there are already existing plans to build a water supply system.

He assured the Chief of providing temporal water supply in the short term .

The overload of Dagbon , Ya Na, applauded the senior minister for his visit and assured him of his full support.

FROM Eric Kombat, Yendi