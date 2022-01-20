Useless People Were Insulting Me Because Of Stonebwoy

Ayisha Modi and stonebwoy

Ayisha Modi, the woman who has become known as Stonebwoy’s number one fan, has explained she has slowed down on her activities for the reggae-dancehall musician.

According to her, it was because there is being so much disrespect and insult to her person from some members in the musician’s camp.

She made this known when she broke her silence on what destroyed her relationship with Stonebwoy.

“If it wasn’t for Stonebwoy, you’d never hear me speak. All the noises I have made and the battles I’ve fought on social media were for Stonebwoy’s sake. It got to a point where even people who are young enough to be my kids and below my standard were insulting me. Stupid and useless people were insulting me and it’s just too much. So I decided to take some steps back,” she said in a blogger Sammykay interview.

“Nothing is happening between myself and Stonebwoy. We did not sign any working agreement whatsoever. Everything I did for him, I did it out of support for a brother. It’s not like I’m even on his payroll or something. If things are going on and you begin to witness some disrespect, it’s very worrying and all you need to do is to hold back. People around Stonebwoy were disrespecting me and it’s very despicable. I’d rather not even speak about it. As for Stonebwoy himself, I don’t have a problem with him. If he says he doesn’t have a problem with me, let’s leave it at that,” she added.

Last year, viral reports suggested that both Stonebwoy and Ayisha Modi were locked in some kind of feud after it was discovered that they don’t follow each other on Instagram.

But Ayisha came out to deny reports. Months later, however, she is making comments that all is not well.