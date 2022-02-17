Valco Trust Fund Commissions 17 School Projects

The Valco Trust Fund has commissioned one of the 17 school projects under its “Zero schools under trees” initiative at Akyem Abomosu in Atiwa West District of the Eastern Region.

The 17 modern classroom block projects are made up of 14 kindergarten schools, 2 junior high schools, and 1 primary school completed under the initiative across the country.

The schools commissioned on Tuesday included Teong KG, Upper East Region; Abomosu Presby Primary, and Akrofufu Presby JHS in Eastern Region, Aboabugya JHS, Ashanti Region; Kambonsiya D/A KG, Northern Region; Ayitikopre D/A KG, Volta region; Bagro Odumase KG, Oti Region; Zankum KG, Savannah Region and the Gambrongo Awiadone KG, Upper East Region.

The others were Nkwantabisa D/A KG, Ahafo Region; Awisa M/A KG, Obrayeko KG, Central, Dansokrom M/A KG, Western, Kotosaa D/A KG, Western North, Yao-Yiri M/A KG, Upper West, Kparibu Marakaz E/A KG, North East, and the Junction Mangoase D/A KG, Bono East.

The Valco Trust Fund had earlier on September 29, 2021, commissioned the first modern kindergarten school under the initiative at FaithKope in the Ada East District of the Greater Accra Region making 18 schools constructed so far.

Whilst each Kindergarten school project cost GH¢324,994, the Junior High School projects were valued at GH¢623, 076 each and GH¢762, 931 each for the Primary schools.

Timelines for completion were three months but 14 of the projects were delayed for 7 months due to unexpected challenges.

Kelvin Kwaku Yeboah, Executive Director of the Fund, speaking at the inaugural ceremony stated that VALCO Trust Fund has estimated GH¢3.5billion as the required amount to fulfill this bold initiative.

The Executive Director provided details of the projects as follows; “In the case of the KGs, the schools have two units classrooms, with canteens, 5 modern WC rooms with tiles, mechanized borehole fixed with poly tanks storage facility, furniture, whiteboards, office for Head teacher, shelves, storeroom and fully connected to electricity. In the case of the Junior high school, each project consists of 3-units classrooms, canteen, 6-units WC, mechanized borehole with water storage facility, furniture, furnished office with WC for the Head teacher, waiting area, visitors office, staff office, whiteboard, storerooms, furnished library, all connected with electricity”. He said.

Also regarding the Primary school projects, the Executive Director explained that it consists of “6-units classrooms with furniture,6- units WC washrooms, canteen, staff office, library, mechanized borehole with water storage facility, whiteboard, furnished Head teacher’s office with WC, waiting room, visitor’s office, storeroom all connected to electricity.”

Speaking on behalf of the Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku-Prempeh, a Deputy Energy Minister, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, said the Energy Minister’s previous position in the education ministry made the partnership with the fund easy.

He stressed that the ministry’s mandate was not only with the provision of electricity but also the provision of educational assistance.

Dr. Adam said the Energy Ministry was committed to providing electricity to all the schools and communities at no cost and used the opportunity to appeal to government officials, well-meaning individuals, and other corporate entities to get on board to assist the government in the realization of its goals in developing the country.

Reverend John Ntim Fordjour, Deputy Minister of Education, who also represented the Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, said the project was also to realize the government’s aim of getting every child in school and educated “so that the narrative of schools under trees become a thing of the past.”

“With this foresight, we continue to seek the assistance of all to achieve the aim of eradicating schools under trees,” he added