Mahama Boy “Insults” NPP MPs Over Call For Probe Into Mills’ Death

Former Deputy Minister of Communications, under the John Mahama’s administration, Felix Ofosu Kwakye has descended on the Majority Members of Parliament by describing their motion filed to the House to probe the late President Atts Mills’ death as “Nonsense”.

According to him “the NPP MPs’ motion for an inquest into the death of President Mills is complete and utter nonsense”.

He explained that “It is a senseless attempt at wasting precious time while diverting attention from the most important issues of the economy and the livelihoods of Ghanaians”.

Felix Ofosu Kwakye, an aide to Mr. Mahama then-Vice President to the late President Mills whose sudden death became shocking news to Ghanaians without knowing the cause of it was reacting to the four Members of Parliament (MPs) from the Majority side of the House, whom on Thursday filef a motion requesting Parliament to probe the death of late former President John Evans Atta Mills.

The four MPs led by Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh are requesting the House to constitute a bi-partisan Committee to unravel the circumstances under which Prof. Mills died on July 24, 2012.

The rest of the NPP MPs who filed the Private Members Motion include Second Deputy Majority Whip, Habib Iddrisu, Mpraeso MP, Davis Ansah Opoku, and Tema Central MP, Hanson Yves Nii Noi Nortey.

“That, this Honourable House constitutes a bi-partisan Committee; To unravel the unending mystery surrounding the death of late President Mills which sad event occurred on 24th July 2012,” the motion reads.

Several Ghanaians are said to be calling for a full public investigation into Mills’ death for the truth to come out so closure will be put to the case.

The presidency has reportedly received several petitions requesting the Akufo-Addo government to institute an inquest into Mills’ death as are there numerous claims as to the cause of death, and the conditions of systemic medical negligence, upper-level complicity, and solitary confinement that President Mills was subjected to.

Some have even accused top personalities within the late President’s government directly of having a hand in President Mills’ death.

This has left many unanswered questions lingering on the minds of many people thereby making it a national security matter.

Meanwhile, a former Aide to the late President, a former Deputy General Secretary of the opposition NDC, Koku Anyidoho he said to be calling for an investigation into the death of the late Professor John Evans Atta-Mills, who died on the seat because he has been accused of having a hand in his death.

In a series of tweets on Thursday, February 17, the Founder and Director of the Atta-Mills Memorial Institute said “I love President Atta-Mills, but I have a RIGHT to protect the Anyidoho Family name. The INQUEST is to save my PRECIOUS FAMILY NAME! The INQUEST has got nothing to do with any other FAMILY name.”

According to Koku “The peabrians saying I have no locus to ask for an INQUEST, into the death of President Atta-Mills, should know that; I am doing so because I have been accused of having a hand in the death of President Atta-Mills. I am doing so, to save, the Anyidoho Family name.”

Mr. Anyidoho called for the investigations 10 years after the death of Professor Mills.

“I am an accomplished citizen of Ghana, with All Rights accruing to me under the Constitution of the Republic. After 10 years of his death, I am respectfully requesting an INQUEST, into the death of President John Evans Atta-Mills. God bless our homeland Ghana,” he earlier said in a tweet on Thursday, February 3.

