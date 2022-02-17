Pharmacy Council Inducts 664 New Members

The inductees taking their oath of service

The Pharmacy Council has held an induction ceremony for 664 newly qualified and registered pharmacists in the country.

The inductees who completed their pharmacy programmes at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, University of Ghana, Central University and universities abroad passed the November 2020 and December 2021 Ghana Pharmacy Professional Qualifying Examination and all other requirements.

In all, 225 read Doctor of Pharmacy, 5 read Master of Pharmacy and 434 read Bachelor of Pharmacy out of which 350 representing 52.7 per cent males and 314 representing 47.3 per cent females passed their qualifying exams.

Deputy Minister of Health, Alhaji Mahama Seini, representing the Sector Minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu expressed the government’s commitment to helping digitalise the pharmaceutical industry.

The “e-pharmacy” and “Ghana.gov” platforms, he said, are to enable renewal of annual licensure and operating permit of practitioners which were significant as the world shifts towards use of technology in providing health services.

He indicated that the digitalisation step taken by the government was in the right direction and expressed the hope that will ensure the protection of the public and help achieve Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in a digitized pharmaceutical regulatory environment.

He urged the Council to strengthen its collaborative efforts with sister agencies such as the FDA to apply all available digital tools and regulatory mechanisms to remove bad and quack products from the market and enforce practice in accordance with laid down standards.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, urged the inductees to make a difference in their practice and provide the best of service to their clients.

“Uphold humility in your practice, resolve to impact society positively, solve problems and walk with your conscience, not your stomachs because you cannot give what you do not have,” he said.

The IGP reiterated the police administration’s resolve to becoming the best institution and reference point for professionalism and excellence.

“We know you have in time past lost confidence and trust in us but we are determined to earn it back. Do not judge us by our past, let us be and support us on this course,” he urged.

Chairperson of the Governing Board of Pharmacy Council, Doris Fosu-Hemaa Addae-Afoakwa, challenged practitioners to pay greater attention to patient centered care bearing in mind that the “ultimate beneficiary of your practice is the patient.”

She asked the inductees to be guided by the ‘Apothecary Oath’ and remember that hard work pays.

“Respect your elders, clients and yourselves. Be humble and learn to be a team Player,” she said.

The ceremony saw outstanding candidates being recognised with various awards. The Head of Pharmacy department, Accra Regional Hospital (Ridge), Joseph Adjei Tsiase, won the 2020/2021 Preceptor of the year award sponsored by Tobinco Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Joanna Koryo Kwao won the 2021 Law and Ethics Award while Samuel Darko won the Pharmacy Practice Award and Kwame Tieku Asaaseasa won the John Ocran Award for being the overall best candidate in the 2021 exams.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri