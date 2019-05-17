Veep Assures Armed Forces

Dr. Vice Mahamudu Bawumia

THE VICE President, Dr. Vice Mahamudu Bawumia, has assured the Ghana Armed Forces that providing resources needed to tackle emerging security issues in the country would remain a top priority of the Government.

Dr. Bawumia was speaking earlier today, Friday at the “2019 Special Medical Intake 5” Graduation Parade held at the Adiko Square of the Academy at Teshie.

According to him, “the role of the Ghana Armed Forces has become even more profound giving the new security threats and complexities facing Ghana and the entire West African Sub Region today.”

He indicated that in the wake of emerging security challenges, Ghana as a country could only move forward under an atmosphere of peace and security.

He says “we can only rely on the unflinching steadfastness of the Armed Forces in collaboration with other security agencies to ensure the security of the nation.”

BY DGN Online