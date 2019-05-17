Nana Calls For Lasting Peace In Chereponi

President Nana Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has called on the Konkombas and Chokosis in the Chereponi district of the North East region to give peace a chance.

The President said the time has come for the two tribes to bring an end to their protracted conflict.

He told the feuding tribes that they stood to benefit a lot from peace.

President Akufo-Addo assured the Chiefs and people of Chereponi that the ministry of interior would make the report of the Commission of inquiry public.

Three persons have died as a result of the renewed violence between the two tribes.

About 22 communities have been burnt into ashes in the clashes and over 2,000 people have been displaced.

FROM Eric Kombat, Chereponi