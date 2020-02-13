Bawumia Chairs NPP Manifesto Committee

Vice President Dr. Bawumia

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has set up its 2020 manifesto committee for the 2020 general elections, with Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia service as chair.

According to a statement issued by John Boadu, General Secretary of the NPP, The Committee, is constituted as follows: Alan Kwodwo Kyeremateng – Member, Matthew Opoku Prempeh – Member, Ken Offori-Atta – Member, Madam Elizabeth Ohene – Member, Hajia Alima Mahama – Member, Yofi Grant – Member, Yaw Buaben Asamoa – Member, Kweku Agyemang-Manu – Member, Dr. Afriyie Akoto – Member.

The Committee’s mandate, the statement noted, includes undertaking a holistic review of the party’s 2016 Manifesto and to engage all relevant stakeholders on the subject with the view to coming out with the NPP’s 2020 Manifesto.

“It is the anticipation of the party that the Manifesto Committee would discharge its mandate competently and professionally, and accordingly produce a comprehensive Manifesto document that addresses all the legitimate concerns of the Ghanaian people and also meets their aspirations in order to propel the party to yet another resounding electoral victory at the 2020 polls,” it said.

BY Melvin Tarlue