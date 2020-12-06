Veep Commissions Ultramodern Astro Turf For Walewale

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has commissioned an ultramodern Astro turf at Wale Wale in the North East Region.

He commissioned the sports facility on Saturday night, December 5, 2020, as he wrapped up his campaign activities for the December 7, 2020 general elections.

The Vice President ended his tour of the North East Region (his home region) with visits to

Tunguri, Kparigu, Janga, Nasia, and Gbimsi where he engaged chiefs, opinion leaders and people at different durbars.

During the visits, constituents assured Dr Bawumia of voting massively for President Akufo-Addo and also Hajia Lariba on 7th December for the New Patriotic Party to continue with the thoughtful policies of transformation.

By Melvin Tarlue