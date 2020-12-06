We’re Committed To Declaring Results In 24hrs – EC

The Electoral Commission (EC) has reaffirmed its commitment to declare the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections results within 24 hours.

According to the Commission, the decision to declare the results in 24 hours is to prevent causing panic.

Chairperson of the EC, Jean Mensa, made this known as she addressed journalists at the Let The Citizen Know press briefing held at the EC headquarters on Sunday, December 6, 2020.

She said the decision to declare results in 24 hours may be seen by some people as ambitious, but added that the Commission has put in place the necessary measures to ensure that it achieved the 24 hours target.

But she assured that the declared results will be the true reflection of the will of the people.

She stated that staff of the EC will remain true to their motto and be fair to all parties.

She insisted that the results that will be declared will be the will of the people and nothing but the will of the people.

However, she appealed to all stakeholders against declaring the results.

By law, she said, the EC is the only body responsible for declaring elections results.

She therefore cautioned all stakeholders including political parties to desist from declaring results

According to her, the EC’s processes have become efficient and it was due to that the Commission is certain that it will declare the results in 24 hours.

It is important to note that we are not engaging in electronic transmission of results, she said.

By Melvin Tarlue