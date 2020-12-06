We’re Ready To Conduct A Credible Election – EC

Jean Mensa

The Electoral Commission (EC) has indicated that it is ready to hold a free, fair, transparent and credible elections come Monday, December 7, 2020.

Chairperson of the EC, Jean Mensa, made this known to the media on Sunday afternoon, December 6, 2020.

Addressing journalists from the headquarters of the EC in Accra during the Let The Citizen Know press briefing, she said the necessary arrangements have been made by the Commission to ensure a successful election.

She stated that for the first time in the history of Ghana, ballot papers for the elections were printed two weeks ahead of time.

She also indicated that the Commission has procured all necessary logistics such as ballot boxes, BVDs, educational posters, among others, that will ensure that the elections are successful.

She stated that the stringent safety protocols for Coronavirus have been put in place, saying “ladies and gentlemen, we are mindful of the fact that we are not in normal times.”

According to her, arrangements have been put in place at all Coalition Centres to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

She stated that voters will have a seamless and hassle free voting experience across all polling stations nationwide.

The Chairperson of the Commission urged voters to call the EC’s call centre in the event that they have challenges, saying staff of the EC have been trained to be responsive to the needs o voters.

According to her, the Commission will provide face masks for voters who visit its polling stations in rural areas.

By Melvin Tarlue