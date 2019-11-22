Veep Cuts Sod For 30km Cape Coast Innercity Roads

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has cut sod for the construction of 30km innnercity roads in Cape Coast, the Central Regional Capital.

The sod-cutting ceremony took place on Thursday, November 21, 2019.

The Cape Coast roads project is under Phase 1 of the Ghana-Sinohydro Master Project Support Agreement.

Works outlined for the Cape Coast project includes drainage, earthworks and bituminous asphaltic surfacing.

There will also be the rehabilitation of roads under the project.

The beneficiary Communities are Akotokyir, Kwaprow, Amamoma, Abura new community, English Arabic Area, PPAG area, Amissano, Besakrom, Dunkwakrom, Eyifua, and Kakumdo.

“Under this project, roads in some selected communities in Cape Coast are to be rehabilitated and upgraded to improve accessibility and ease movements,” according to the Vice President.

He assured the Chiefs and people of Government’s determination to make roads across all 16 regions of Ghana a topmost priority.

He also informed the people that the Sinohydro agreement has strong local content provisions to ensure the full participation of local people and companies in the projects.

Earlier this week, Government cut sod for the 88km Hohoe-Jasikan-Dodopepeso road in the Oti Region.

Today, Friday, November 22, a similar sod-cutting ceremony is expected to be held at Nyinahini in the Atwima Mponua constituency of the Ashanti Region for about 65km of roads.

NYA Finalizes Drafting Of Youth Policy

The National Youth Authority(NYA) has finalized the drafting of the national youth policy document.

That was done at a workshop held in Accra.

The workshop brought together various stakeholders associated youth development.

In a speech, Sylvester Tetteh, CEO of the NYA, noted that there was progress work towards the attainment of new policy that will give rise to youth participation in the national development.

BY Melvin Tarlue