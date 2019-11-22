Right to Play Marks International Children’s Day

The children with the placards

A Non-Governmental Organization focused on using games to teach children, Rights to Play, has held a durbar in commemoration of the 2019 International Children’s Day.

The event held at Mamfo in the Ahafo Ano district of the Ashanti Region also marks the 30th Anniversary of the Convention on the Rights of the Child, (CRC).

It was preceded with a float by children through the principal street of the district.

The children held placards with inscriptions of their rights to raise awareness among community members.

Field Facilitator of Right to Play, Julius Tsatsu, addressing the gathering, said Ghana has over the years proven to have the interest of its children at heart.

He said the country among other things, was the first to rectify the CRC after its adoption by the UN.

Mr Tsatus further noted that governments have over the years taken steps to ensure the rights of all children in the country are protected through the development of policies and protocols as well as other interventions that ensure total development of the child.

He said Right to Play and its partners have also worked closely with government especially in hard to reach areas to ensure no child is left behind.

He said Community Child Protection Committees (CCPCs) and children’s clubs have been formed to safeguard the rights of the child at the community level.

“We do not only teach them their rights but also their responsibilities so they can become better advocates,” he said.

Divisional Crime Officer at the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) in Ahafo Ano District, Superintendent J. K. Adotey, took the audience through the rights of the child and the responsibilities of a parent or guardian.

He said the unit was working with CCPCs to eradicate all forms of abuse against children adding that currently the unit is on the heels of a man who allegedly impregnated his own daughter at Mankransoin the Ashanti region.

He therefore urged the CCPCs and School Clubs to be vigilant so as to help the unit curb such incidences before they even occur.

The durbar also had in attendance Nana Antoa Mensah – Abususpanin, Nana kwame karikari- Nkosohene, Nana owusu Done – Akyeamehene, Nana Akua Boakyewaa –Kontihemaa, Nana Agyeiwaa Kodie- Nkosohemaa, Nana owusu Akyiaw – Ntotoehene, and Nana Akwasi Boateng- Baamuhene and MCE Martina Appiah-Nyantakyi.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri