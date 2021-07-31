Veep Pushes For Better Public Administration

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has once again decried the level of bureaucracies in the public administration of the country.

He said the current process of executing many official businesses has become cumbersome and is having negative effect on productivity, and stressed the need to change the culture of public administration to improve efficiency.

Speaking at the first graduation and fourth matriculation ceremony at the Madina Institute of Science and Technology (MIST) in Accra on Thursday, the Vice President said, “I strongly believe that digitisation can accomplish in short order what many years of public reforms have failed to achieve.”

In all, 64 students graduated from the Schools of Business and Technology and Engineering Department, whilst 76 fresh students were admitted for the 2020/2021 academic year.

Dr. Bawumia said embracing ICT in the management of government business largely eliminates the incentives for corruption often associated with civil and public service.

He said President Akufo-Addo’s vision of developing the human capital to transform the country was on course, adding that it motivated the government to implement the Free Senior High School Policy.

He expressed government’s commitment to nurture youth interests in science, technology and innovation to fast-track national development.

The Vice President noted that improving public administration and the delivery of public services was critical in formalising the economy, saying “I am of the belief that we cannot continue to do the same old things and expect any new results in all these areas unless we are prepared to innovate our ways and means in finding solutions to these development challenges.”

“We have since 2018 worked hard to leverage technology for development. We have developed what I call Digital Transformation Enablers,” he added.

Dr. Bawumia therefore, urged the graduands to use their requisite skills, knowledge and values to launch out for higher heights and make significant impact in society, saying “discover and live your purpose and draw strength from your Creator. Be humble and respectful and remember to give back to your communities and country.”

By Charles Takyi-Boadu