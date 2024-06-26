Veep’s Boy Fetes Orphans

The orphans at the event

Alhaji Ismaela Ibrahim, Director of Operations at the Office of the Vice President, celebrated the recently concluded 2024 Eid ul-Adha by Muslims worldwide with about 160 orphans within the Akim Oda Municipality in the Eastern Region.

The celebration of Eid ul-Adha holds great significance on the Islamic calendar, commemorating Prophets Ibrahim’s obedience to Allah (Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala), and his promptness in offering an unblemished sacrifice to Him.

During Eid ul-Adha, the Feast of Sacrifice, after attending prayer sessions in mosques and other designated centres, Muslims traditionally engage in joyous celebrations with their families and loved ones.

The Quran enjoins true Muslims to extend alms to orphans as a tenet of Islam and a sign of righteousness. In strict adherence to Surah Al-Baqarah 2:177, “Righteousness is not turning your faces towards the east or the west. Righteous are those who believe in Allah, the Last Day, the angels, the Book, and the prophets; and give their wealth, in spite of love for it, to relatives, orphans, the needy.”

Alhaji Ismaela Ibrahim demonstrated righteousness and firm believe in the principles of Islam by offering a helping hand to the needs of about 160 orphans during the grand celebration of the 2024 Eid ul-Adha in the Akim Oda Municipality.

The event, which was coordinated by the Municipal Chief Imam of the Akim Oda Municipality, Imam Nurudeen Adam, saw the orphans beaming with delight as they enjoyed assorted dishes and drinks. In addition, each child received GH¢50 as “Barkah da Sallah.”

Earlier this year, during the celebration of Eid fitr to mark the successful end of the holy month of Ramadan, Alhaji Ismaela Ibrahim sewed sallah attire for over 140 orphans and also entertained them at a party. He has pledged to remain a source of inspiration to orphans in order to fulfil the dictates of the Quran.