Farouk Mahama Organises Digital Skills Training For Yendi Youth

Some of the youth at the training in Yendi

The Member of Parliament for Yendi Constituency, Farouk Aliu Mahama in collaboration with the Ghana Digital Centre has organised a 10-day digital training programme for the youth of Yendi in the Northern Region.

The initiative by the Yendi MP aims at equipping the youth with essential digital skills.

The Member of Parliament indicated that with increasing demand for individuals proficient in coding, software programming, and other IT skills, the training programme will empower the youth and enhance their competitiveness in the job market.

“My commitment to youth empowerment and job creation is evident through the support of hundreds of youth with employment opportunities and the Farouk Aliu Mahama Educational Care Fund, which has funded the education of numerous youth in Yendi,” he stated.

He disclosed that his dedication to uplifting the community and providing tangible opportunities for growth and development underscores his leadership and vision for a brighter future for the Yendi Constituency.

He urged the beneficiaries of the training to use the skills they will acquire to develop the Yendi Constituency and Ghana at large.

The beneficiaries thanked the Yendi MP for impacting their lives with IT skills and assured him that they will impact other constituents with their skills.

BY Eric Kombat, Yendi