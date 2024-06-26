Annoh-Dompreh Urges BECE Students To Excel

Frank Annoh-Dompreh addressing the students

The Majority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament (MP) for Nsawam/Adoagyiri Constituency, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has urged Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates in his constituency to bring out the best in them just like their predecessors.

The BECE results in the Nsawam/Adoagyiri area since 2020 have improved, as the municipality has been ranked as the best-performing area in the Eastern Region due to the additional extra classes organised by the MP, to help the candidates learn and read more ahead of every BECE.

Aside from that, the MP has been facilitating access to scholarships, both local and foreign, to the students and also distributing library books, laptops, student mattresses, and scientific calculators to students as well as helping to build a school library in the constituency.

Over the weekend, in his engagement with the candidates, he inspired them to learn harder to bring out their best, adding that he is aiming for Nsawam-Adoagyiri to become the best-performing constituency in the Eastern Region this year and in the coming years.

Frank Annoh-Dompreh promised to continue to support schools in his constituency to ensure literacy advocacy is being carried out in the constituency, to help improve academic performance in the basic schools.

The MP also distributed desks to the kindergarten pupils of Panpanso Ningo M/A Basic School in the constituency.

BY Daniel Bampoe