Vehicles Auctioning Goes Online From October 21

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) announces for the information of the general public that it will from Friday, October 21, 2022, begin the auctioning of vehicles on an online platform.

This move, according to the GRA is to eliminate corruption associated with auctioning of goods at the ports.

GRA said the electronic platform known as the E-Auction module on the Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS) will initially be piloted with the auction of selected vehicles.

Commissioner-General of the GRA, Rev Amisshadai Owusu Amoah made this announcement when speaking at the launch the GRA Service Charter.

He therefore asked prospective vehicle buyers to visit the online platform to bid without appearing physically when the system operation begun.

Touching on why the E-Auction, Commissioner-General explained that this forms part of several new initiatives his outfit is implementing as part of efforts to prevent revenue losses that emanate from the auctioning process.

“We’re working to improve our services through various online and technology platforms such that customers will feel comfortable dealing with us,” the Commissioner-General said.

“We have the E-VAT, E-invoicing and other innovative means which customers are able to pay taxes and avoid some alleged corruption in our various offices. Another initiative is that by the end of October, we want to begin an E-Auction at the ports so that if you want to buy a car, just be home and click to search the kind of car you want without coming to the port”.

He also mentioned that customers will have to make payments immediately after their bids are electronically approved.

He then asked all interested persons can log onto http://auction.icums.gov.gh to view the advertised vehicles.

This follows the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) lifting of embargo on the Customs Division of the GRA to commence the auction of vehicles and other goods after a halt during a corruption related investigation.

The OSP said it is investigating suspected corruption and corruption-related offences in respect of auction sales of vehicles and other goods by the Customs Division between July 1, 2016, and August 15, 2022.

On August 19, 2022, the Special Prosecutor directed the Commissioner of Customs Division to halt and discontinue all auction sales in aid of facilitating an investigation into suspected corruption and corruption-related offences in respect of auction sales of vehicles and other goods between July 1, 2016, and August 15, 2022.

