2 Arrested For Robbing NPP Women’s Organiser

Police at Somanya in the Yilo Krobo Municipality of the Eastern Region are holding two suspected robbers for allegedly robbing the Constituency Women’s Organiser of the ruling New Patriotic Party in the area.

The suspects as gathered over the weekend stormed the residence of Mamle Olivia Kpodjie at Ogome, Brigade, a suburb of Somanya where they managed to rob her belongings after breaking into her room in her absence.

Reports said, one of the suspects identified as Nicolas also an ex-convict had earlier robbed several homes of their belongings which were later sold to another person at Adjikpo, also a suburb of Somanya who have being buying the stolen items.

The Women Organiser, Mamle Kpodjie, who confirmed the incident on Somanya based Rite fm said that on Friday, 7th October, 2022, around 2am, the robbers broke into her hall and took away her 50 inch Television.

However, she reported the incident to the Somanya Police at the early hours of Friday morning about the incident.

The Police, after mounting surveillance managed to grab the suspects and retrieved items such as TV, Phones, and Laptop among others after the Police conducted a search at their residence.

Meanwhile, the suspects who are currently in Police custody assisting in investigation will be sent to court on Monday.

BY Daniel Bampoe