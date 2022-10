Davido Promises To Marry Chioma As They Reunite

Nigerian musician, Davido, has made a statement that suggests he would be marrying his baby mama, Chioma Rowland in 2023.

In an Instastory posted by the flamboyant UK-based Nigerian pastor, Tobi Adegboyega, OBO declared that the nuptials would be next year.

In the video, Adegboyega hailed Chioma as “Our wife, our real wife,” and Davido added, “Hundred per cent, going down 2023.”

Adegboyega had earlier gifted Chioma one Hermes Birkin bag according to Nigeria’s Dailypost.

Chioma, the mother of Davido’s son, Ifeanyi, was spotted with the singer in several videos, years after their rumoured breakup.

Davido had on September 3, 2019, held an introduction with Chioma’s family. Fans expected their proper wedding ceremony which never took place to date.