Veteran Actress Mama Jane Cries Over Neglect

Mama Jane

Popular veteran actress, Mama Jane has explained why she has been missing in action on the screens for a very long time.

According to her, it was because movie producers and directors have abandoned her.

IMG_0211

In an interview on Accra-based Kingdom Fm, she indicated that she still has the interest to act but calls haven’t been coming.

“They have stopped calling me. I can stay home for four months and nobody calls me for a job. Movie producers, directors and artistes, nobody cares to look for me,” she stated.

However, she added she wasn’t giving up her acting career. She is ready to act any day and even in death.

“I told one director that if I die and I’m laid in state, they should film me and sell it. Until death, I am not done with acting.”

Mama Jane was earlier in the news for saying she is broke and there were times she had no money to buy food.

“It got to a point even what I will use to buy food was a problem. One thing about me is that I don’t know how to beg so I could not tell anyone my problems.

“People thought that I don’t have problems but truly I had problems but I don’t have friends and so I don’t tell people my problems so whatever happens to me, I am in my room,” she said.

By Francis Addo